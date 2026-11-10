In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the online Unified Champion Schools Inclusion Academy operates and plans to train 6,000 educators by 2030 to create an inclusive educational environment for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The academy is overseen by the Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education. The program, which has been operating since August, teaches educators, coaches and community leaders practical approaches to creating an inclusive learning environment through sport, The National reports.

Online course in six languages

The training program is primarily intended for teachers, special education educators, coaches and school principals. Parents and other people interested in inclusion can also join. Selected participants will be able to apply for in-person training.

According to Salin El-Samarani, vice president of the Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education, completing the online course takes from seven to nine hours. It is available in Arabic, French, English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese and Russian.

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Training regional coaches

The initiative is intended to narrow the gap between inclusion policy and educators’ ability to apply it in practice. El-Samarani noted that this is not only about children’s access to the classroom, but also about their participation in school life, friendships and sense of belonging.

Special Olympics plans to train 250 regional coaches who will help train educators in different countries. Program participants are also expected to pass on the knowledge they gain to colleagues at their schools. An international event for educators is scheduled during the Special Olympics World Games in Santiago, Chile, in October 2027.

The Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education was established in 2020 thanks to a $25 million contribution from President Sheikh Mohamed. The center is intended to continue the legacy of the Special Olympics World Summer Games held in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

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