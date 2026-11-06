More than 100 activists entered the construction site of a Microsoft data center in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Friday. Participants in the action climbed cranes and hung balloons, while police were present at the site, Deutsche Welle reports.

Demand to suspend construction

The action in Amsterdam opened two days of planned protests in 16 countries. The Stop Dirty Data Centres coalition is demanding a pause in the large-scale construction of data centers for artificial intelligence until governments establish clearer rules for such projects.

Activists say that data centers place strain on electricity grids and water supplies, compete for resources with the housing sector and other businesses, and jeopardize climate goals. They also express concerns about possible job losses and the concentration of influence in technology companies. At the same time, the coalition is not calling for the closure of existing data centers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Companies' response

Site owner Pure Data Centres, which plans to invest more than $1 billion (€890 million) in the project, called on protesters to leave the premises safely and discuss their concerns. Microsoft said it respects people's right to express their views peacefully but does not approve of illegal actions.

Among other planned events, the coalition named a march in Dublin, a protest near Poland's parliament, and a demonstration against another Microsoft data center in Denmark. In the Netherlands, around 200 data centers are already operating, under construction, or planned.

Read us on