Representatives of civil society organizations in Pakistan have opposed the possible lifting of the ban on shisha smoking and permission for shisha establishments to operate in the country’s capital, Islamabad. They warned that such a decision could undermine tobacco control measures and conflict with the state’s legal and international obligations.

As Dawn reports, representatives of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute and Blue Veins met with National Assembly member Farooq Sattar. The delegation expressed concern over reports of a possible review of the ban on shisha in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Arguments of civil society organizations

Activists stated that allowing shisha lounges to operate would violate Article 5.3 of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. This provision requires states to protect public health policy from the commercial interests of the tobacco industry.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

They also stressed health risks, including exposure to carbon monoxide, heavy metals and carcinogens while smoking shisha. According to the organizations’ representatives, one session may involve exposure to toxic substances comparable to smoking dozens of cigarettes. They also pointed to the risk of infections spreading through the shared use of pipes at such establishments.

The lawmaker’s position

According to the publication, shisha smoking in Pakistan is strictly prohibited under a Supreme Court ruling. At the same time, activists claim that the health minister, who represents Farooq Sattar’s party, is allegedly considering the possibility of granting permits to shisha establishments in Islamabad. They link this initiative to pressure from owners of such establishments and representatives of the hospitality industry.

Farooq Sattar acknowledged the significant risks posed by tobacco and nicotine products and stressed the need to prevent children from accessing these substances.

Read us on