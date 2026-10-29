Activists say settlers attacked journalist in Palestine — Al Jazeera

Russian activist Adele Shoko said that Israeli settlers attacked her, American journalist Jasper Nathaniel, and Israeli-Russian activist Andriy X in the Palestinian village of Umm al-Khair in the Masafer Yatta area of the occupied West Bank. Al Jazeera reports this, citing Shoko's posts on social media platform X.

Claims of Beatings and Detention

According to Shoko, settlers who, she claims, were armed, beat the three people, threatened them, and took their equipment and personal belongings. She claims that Nathaniel was pepper-sprayed after the beating and detained by Israeli forces.

Shoko also said that Andriy X suffered a concussion and lost consciousness several times during the incident. She claims that he was placed in an ambulance, but was taken not to a hospital, but to a police station, where he remained detained without medical assistance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Videos released by Shoko show several men, some of whom were armed, beating Nathaniel and Andriy X. In another recording, Israeli security forces lead away Nathaniel, who says that he has just been beaten.

Attack During Olive Harvest

Al Jazeera also mentions an October 16 incident in Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah. According to the outlet, masked people it describes as Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest, set trees on fire, and threw stones with slingshots.

The Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, who was covering that attack, was beaten, robbed, and hospitalized. Levine reported that she was wearing a protective vest marked PRESS, and that the attackers took her passport, phone, and photography equipment. A Palestinian was also wounded in the leg by Israeli soldiers who arrived at the scene and used live ammunition and tear gas.

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