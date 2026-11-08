In Nepal, 28-year-old Rinku Thakur, who at the age of 17 refused a family-arranged marriage and left her home in Birgunj, conducts awareness campaigns against child marriage, dowry-related violence and gender-based violence. As Kathmandu Post reports, she visits remote villages in Madhesh Province and tells girls and women about their rights, reproductive health and nutrition.

Refusing marriage

In April 2016, Thakur’s parents set the date for her wedding to a young man from Ghorasahan in India’s Bihar state. According to the publication, the family had already given the groom’s family 130,000 rupees as a dowry. Despite their daughter’s requests, as she wanted to continue her education, the family insisted on the marriage.

Thakur sought protection from the police in Parsa District. Gobindra Bogati, who was then a deputy superintendent of police, said he helped her leave home and arranged for her to stay at a Maiti Nepal shelter in Birgunj. She lived there for nearly a year, then moved to a private hostel, resumed her studies, earned a bachelor’s degree and began working for non-governmental organizations.

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Work in Madhesh communities

For the past three months, Thakur has been working with the non-governmental organization Protection Nepal in the municipality of Katahariya in Rautahat District. As part of a community nutrition project, she visits villages and schools, assesses the health and nutritional status of women, and holds meetings on the consequences of child marriage, the dowry system, cybercrime and online harassment of young women.

According to the activist, girls in rural areas of Madhesh are still married before reaching the legally established age of 20. She notes that early marriages limit access to education, healthcare and economic independence, while early pregnancy creates serious health risks for mothers and children.

According to police data, 2,531 suicide cases were registered in Madhesh Province in the 2023–2024 and 2024–2025 fiscal years. More than 55% of those who died were women and girls. Law enforcement officials cite domestic violence, dowry-related harassment and child marriage among the factors behind mental distress and suicides among women.

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