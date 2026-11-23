A European study involving 293,523 women found that participants who were physically active at work, at home and during leisure time had a 26% lower estimated risk of invasive cervical cancer than inactive women. At the same time, measures of overall and central body fat showed no statistically significant association with incidence, News-Medical reports.

Observation data

Scientists analyzed data from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition cohort, which included women predominantly aged 35 to 70. Participants were recruited between 1992 and 2000 in 10 European countries. After excluding women from Greece, those who had undergone hysterectomy, and participants without baseline questionnaires, 293,523 women were included in the analysis.

Over a median follow-up period of 15 years, covering 4,146,574 person-years, researchers recorded 369 cases of invasive cervical cancer. They assessed body mass index, waist circumference, waist-to-hip ratio and waist-to-height ratio, while physical activity levels were determined using questionnaires.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No causal relationship established

The lower estimated risk was associated specifically with the combined activity measure, which accounted for work, household chores and leisure time. This association was not consistent for individual types of physical activity.

The researchers also conducted a nested case-control analysis, which included 171 women with a diagnosis and 342 participants in the control group. Blood samples were tested for antibodies to nine types of human papillomavirus, including eight high-risk types, as well as markers of previous exposure to other sexually transmitted infections. The results were broadly similar; however, the study was observational and does not establish that physical activity directly prevents cervical cancer or acts independently of HPV infection.

Read us on