Actor Adam Driver will play Dr. Nathaniel Essex, known as Mister Sinister, in Marvel’s upcoming X-Men reboot. He spoke about his involvement in the project on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he appeared to present James Gray’s film Paper Tiger, Variety reports.

A joke about the character’s appearance

Host Seth Meyers showed Driver an image of Mister Sinister — in a costume with a sharp collar, cape and makeup. The actor joked that the character looks exactly like him at six in the morning when his daughter wakes him up.

Driver said he knew something about Mister Sinister before joining the project, although he was more familiar with Magneto. He also called himself an X-Men fan and recalled dressing up as Wolverine as a child, while his cousin Tony made a Sabretooth costume from yellow rubber gloves and toothpicks.

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The actor’s son became interested in the film

According to Driver, his 10-year-old son, who had previously shown no interest in watching films featuring his father, became interested in X-Men. The boy has visited film sets and wants to see Driver in a movie.

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige previously said that the studio had long wanted to work with Driver. According to him, the actor discussed possible roles with Marvel but usually politely declined. Jake Schreier will direct the new film.

Variety also reports that the film will star Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Maya Boyd as Storm, Asa Germann as Angel, and Christopher Abbott as Charles Xavier, or Professor X. The premiere is scheduled for May 5, 2028.

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