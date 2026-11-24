Actor Charlie Cox said he was denied the opportunity to audition for the role of the new James Bond because he was considered too old. The actor, who plays Daredevil, spoke about this on Virgin Radio, NME reports.

Rejected because of age

According to Cox, he asked to be allowed to audition for the role of Agent 007 but was rejected because of his age. The actor noted that Robert Pattinson, who was announced as the new Bond actor on November 16, is only slightly younger than him.

Cox said he will turn 44 next week. Host Chris Evans clarified that Pattinson is 40. In response, Cox questioned whether being 44 could be an obstacle even to taking part in auditions, while acknowledging that Pattinson is well suited to the role.

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The new actor to play 007

Before Pattinson's announcement, Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Nicholas Hoult were named among possible contenders for the role of Bond, according to the report. Daniel Craig finished playing James Bond in the 2021 film “No Time to Die.”

After the announcement, Pattinson called the role of 007 the honor of a lifetime and said he was looking forward to working with the creative team.

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