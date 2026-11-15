South Korean actor Ko Kyung-pyo said he will suspend all scheduled activities after a traffic accident in Seoul that occurred while he was driving under the influence. The actor apologized for the crash and promised to cooperate with police, Korea Herald reports.

Collision in Seoul

The accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Donggyo-dong area of Mapo District in western Seoul. The actor's car collided with a cleaning truck belonging to a private company contracted by the Mapo District Office.

A worker in his 60s who was driving the truck sustained minor injuries. The vehicle itself suffered minor damage. A breathalyzer test conducted by police at the scene showed that Ko Kyung-pyo's blood alcohol concentration exceeded 0.08%. In South Korea, this is the threshold for the immediate revocation of a driver's license, although the exact figure was not disclosed.

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In an Instagram statement, the actor admitted that he got behind the wheel after drinking alcohol and said that his driver's license had been revoked. He also promised to fully cooperate with the investigation, take the necessary measures regarding the damage caused, and accept any penalties imposed.

Consequences for television projects

Ko Kyung-pyo also commented on CCTV footage. In it, he appears to examine an object in his hand and quickly puts it into his coat pocket when a police officer appears. The actor said it was a car key. He also explained that after the collision, he drove a little farther because he could not immediately find a place to stop.

The incident affected television projects featuring the actor. The team behind tvN's "Sixth Sense: B Side" told local media that it would try to reduce his appearances as much as possible in the remaining episodes, including the season finale on November 22. Promotional videos featuring the actor were removed from the official pages of tvN's "Bogum Magical 2," which is scheduled to premiere on November 29. The Tving service is also re-editing "The Great Escape: Urban Legends," due to be released on December 2, to reduce his on-screen presence.

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