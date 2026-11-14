In Seoul, South Korea, police are investigating actor Go Kyung-pyo after his car collided with a street-cleaning truck. The accident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. in Seoul’s Mapo-gu district.

Breathalyzer result

Police officers who arrived at the scene conducted an alcohol test on the actor. According to The Korea Herald, the result exceeded the legal threshold at which a driver may have their driving licence revoked.

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In South Korea, driving licence revocation is provided for at a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher. Go Kyung-pyo’s exact result was not disclosed. Police are also establishing the circumstances of the collision and the reasons why he got behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. It is currently unknown whether anyone was injured in the accident.

Agency’s response

The actor’s agency, CL&Company, apologized on his behalf and said that he acknowledged the wrongdoing of his actions. Go Kyung-pyo began his acting career in 2010 in the KBS drama “Jungle Fish 2” and gained widespread popularity for his role as Sun-woo in the tvN series “Reply 1988.” He also appeared in “Don't Dare to Dream,” “Chicago Typewriter,” and “Love in Contract.”

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