Actress Aymen Saleem joins Pakistan Peoples Party — Dawn

In Karachi, Pakistan, actress Aymen Saleem announced that she had joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). She made the announcement at a press conference alongside Sindh provincial party president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Dawn reports.

Inspired by Benazir Bhutto

Saleem said she had admired Benazir Bhutto since childhood. According to her, Bhutto was the first elected woman leader in the Muslim world, and her life journey taught the actress that girls' dreams are never too small and have no gender restrictions.

Actress Aymen Saleem also mentioned that Bhutto faced exile, imprisonment and threats, but returned to Pakistan. Saleem called her joining the PPP not only a political decision but also a promise to work for the country and its people, using the opportunities provided by the party platform.

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Family and career

Saleem is the daughter of former Pakistani cricketer Saleem Yousuf. She noted that her father played for Pakistan's national team for more than 10 years, and also said that patriotism is largely “in her blood” and that she had always wanted to do something for the country.

The actress thanked the PPP leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Before working in the entertainment industry, Saleem worked in investment banking and consulting in New York. In 2021, after the success of the series Chupke Chupke, she announced on Instagram that she would no longer act, but later returned to the screen.

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