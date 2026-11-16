In Los Angeles, United States, actress Glenn Close, British director Ridley Scott and animator Floyd Norman received honorary Oscars at the 17th Governors Awards ceremony. The event took place on Sunday at the Ray Dolby Ballroom of the Ovation Hollywood complex, Anadolu Agency reports.

First Oscar for Close

The 79-year-old Close received her first Oscar statuette after eight nominations over a career spanning more than five decades. She was previously nominated, among other films, for her roles in “Fatal Attraction,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” “The Wife” and “Hillbilly Elegy.”

The 88-year-old Scott, known as the director of “Alien,” “Blade Runner” and “Gladiator,” had four Academy Award nominations but did not win a competitive award. He did not attend the ceremony and accepted the honor in a video message.

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Honors for animator and producers

The 91-year-old Norman was recognized for his contribution to animation. In 1956, he became the first Black animator at Walt Disney Animation Studios and worked on “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Jungle Book” and “Mulan.”

Producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, co-founders of the independent company Killer Films, received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award for achievements in film production. The Governors Awards have been held separately from the annual Oscars ceremony since 2009, recognizing lifetime achievements and exceptional contributions to cinema.

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