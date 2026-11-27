Actress Manni L. Perez, who played Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonist Lucia Caminos, has spoken publicly for the first time about her work on the game. In an Instagram post on November 26, she thanked the audience for their messages and positive reception of the game and the character, NME reports.

Perez said that the past few days had been very eventful for her. According to her, she devoted nearly a decade to bringing Lucia to life and called the character an important part of her life.

Role confirmed before release

Before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, rumors circulated online that Perez was the one who played Lucia. The actress had previously worked with Rockstar Games: in the 2019 Diamond And Casino & Resort update for Grand Theft Auto Online, she voiced an unnamed blackjack dealer.

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In 2025, Perez said that she was working on something big but could not disclose details due to non-disclosure agreements. Her involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6 was confirmed when she was nominated in the Best Performance category at The Game Awards 2026 — one day before the game's release.

How Lucia was created

Grand Theft Auto 6 writer Alexa D’Agostino previously said that the goal was to create a fully developed character. According to her, Lucia became the first fully voiced female protagonist in GTA history, and while working on the heroine, she drew on images of women she knew.

Actor Dylan Rourke, who played Jason, also thanked the developers for their collaboration on the game. According to NME, citing recent reports, Grand Theft Auto 6 sold more than 44.9 million copies in its first four days.

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