Actress Margot Robbie will star in The Week of Pain, a film being developed by A24 and Square Peg. Kristoffer Borgli will write and direct the project, Variety reports. Plot details have not yet been disclosed.

Film production

A24 will produce and finance the film. Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen’s Square Peg, Dilemma Films and LuckyChap, Robbie’s production company, will also take part in the production.

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Borgli previously worked on the films Dream Scenario and Sick of Myself. He previously collaborated with A24 and Square Peg on The Drama, which starred Robert Pattinson and Zendaya.

Robbie’s upcoming projects

Robbie recently starred in the romantic adaptation of Wuthering Heights for Warner Bros., alongside Jacob Elordi. The actress will also star in an Ocean’s 11 prequel with Bradley Cooper, who will direct the film. According to Variety, the plot of this film will revolve around a heist during the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.

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