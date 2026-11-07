The Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, ordered actress Panadda Wongphudee, known as Boom, and her husband Athip Anantawan to be held in custody. The couple appeared in court for the first time in a case that arose following an investigation into the activities of the Goodness Foundation charity, Bangkok Post reports.

Police position and bail

Police asked the court to authorize an initial 12-day period of detention, citing the ongoing investigation. Law enforcement officers also opposed release on bail, fearing that the suspects could flee or interfere with evidence.

Under Thai law, a suspect may be held for up to seven 12-day periods, or a maximum of 84 days, before prosecutors must file charges. Wongphudee did not apply for bail, and after the hearing she was taken to the Central Women's Correctional Institution. The court denied bail to her husband, who was transferred to Bangkok Remand Prison.

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Alleged offenses

Wongphudee, 50, a former Miss Thailand, is accused of conspiracy to defraud the public, entering false data into a computer system, and conspiracy to launder money. Her 53-year-old husband, a real estate investor and fitness specialist, is suspected of conspiracy to launder money.

The actress was detained at her home in Bangkok on Friday, while Anantawan surrendered to authorities. Before being taken to court, Wongphudee apologized and said she had already provided investigators with all the facts. Her lawyer, Ekkasit Srisang, said that she and her legal team would no longer give interviews in order not to interfere with the court proceedings.

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