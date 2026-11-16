Intel shareholders have filed a class-action lawsuit against the American chipmaker in federal court in San Jose, California. They claim that the company concealed the impact of a prolonged downturn in personal computer sales, after which its shares lost nearly 29% of their value in a single day. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Shareholders’ claims

The lawsuit, filed on Friday, was led by the pension system for firefighters and police officers in the city of Southfield, Michigan. The plaintiffs said Intel was too slow to disclose how declining demand for PCs and excess product inventories would affect its revenue.

According to the shareholders, the company’s problems with computer sales and excess inventories outweighed the benefits of data center construction and the artificial intelligence boom. They also said Intel had the motive and opportunity to mislead investors when, in mid-August, in the middle of the third quarter, it raised capital by selling $23 billion worth of shares at $95 per share.

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Share price decline

On October 30, Intel shares fell by 28.6%, and the company’s market value decreased by approximately $140 billion. This happened the day after the company forecast lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and profit and warned of a prolonged downturn in the personal computer market.

Intel Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan told analysts that he was disappointed by the shortage of manufacturing capacity, an “unprecedented memory crisis,” and the related weakness in the PC market. He said these problems need to be addressed urgently. Intel did not immediately respond to journalists’ inquiries.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for Intel shareholders during the period from July 23 to October 29, 2026. Lip-Bu Tan and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner are also named as defendants. As of the close of trading on Friday, Intel shares were worth $59.66.

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