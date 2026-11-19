Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell about 7% on Wednesday following a report by investment firm Hunterbrook Media about potential risks to AMD's business in China. As CNBC reports, Hunterbrook also disclosed that it had taken a short position in AMD shares.

Claims about server firmware

Hunterbrook claims that after Chinese server manufacturer IEIT Systems was added to the US blacklist, the company allegedly continued to receive new versions of AMD firmware. According to Hunterbrook, this firmware enables AMD chips to operate in servers. CNBC noted that it was unable to independently verify this information.

The report also says that new export control rules in Washington could tighten restrictions on AMD's overseas business. Hunterbrook said that more than 20% of AMD's revenue comes from customers in China and Hong Kong, and that the company depends on a Chinese partner to complete the production of most of its chips.

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AMD's position on export controls

AMD did not immediately provide CNBC with a comment on Hunterbrook's claims. At the same time, AMD CEO Lisa Su said during a recent earnings call that China is an important market for the company and that the chipmaker seeks to fully comply with US export controls.

Hunterbrook's claims came amid investigations into AMD competitor Nvidia over sales to companies in Asia linked to China. Uncertainty surrounding Nvidia had previously been seen as a factor that could benefit AMD.

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