Shares of Chinese chipmakers Hosin Electronics and Amicro Technology are expected to debut in Hong Kong trading on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The companies held initial public offerings, and their shares are forecast to open with different performance.

Expected opening prices

According to Channel NewsAsia, Hosin Electronics shares are expected to open 0.04% below their IPO price. Amicro Technology is expected to open at a price 37.6% higher than its initial public offering price.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

IPO proceeds

During its IPO, Hosin Electronics raised HK$1.07 billion, or about US$137 million. Amicro Technology raised HK$709.7 million. Both companies are described in the report as Chinese chipmakers.

The Channel NewsAsia report is dated November 12, 2026. It states that Reuters is the source of the information.

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