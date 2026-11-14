Berkshire Hathaway shares rise 19.1% since start of quarter — CNBC

Berkshire Hathaway shares closed at new record levels for four consecutive trading sessions. Since the start of the fourth quarter, on October 1, Class A shares have risen 19.1% and finished trading at all-time highs 11 times, CNBC reports.

Class B shares, which are more widely traded, have also gained 19.1% from their recent low and closed at record levels ten times. Since the beginning of the year, they have outperformed the benchmark by 7.5 percentage points.

Possible reduction of stake in Bank of America

Berkshire Hathaway is due to file its quarterly Form 13F equity portfolio report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the third quarter. According to CNBC, figures in the company’s Form 10-Q report may indicate that the holding company continued reducing its Bank of America shareholding. If confirmed, this would be the ninth consecutive quarter of sales.

As of June 30, Berkshire owned 483.4 million Bank of America shares, valued at $24.7 billion. Before the sales began, on June 30, 2024, the company held more than 1 billion shares worth $41.1 billion. Since then, the number of shares in the portfolio has decreased by 53.2%, excluding possible transactions in the third quarter, while the bank’s share price has risen by 28.3%.

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The basis for assuming further sales was a $372 million reduction in the acquisition cost of shares in the “banks, insurance and finance” category. Barron’s estimated the possible volume of sales in the third quarter at 30–40 million Bank of America shares. In the second quarter, Berkshire sold 30.2 million such shares.

New yen-denominated bond issue

Berkshire Hathaway also reported the sale of yen-denominated bonds worth more than 182 billion yen, or about $1.1 billion. The securities mature between 2029 and 2056, with annual interest rates ranging from 2.6% to 4.6%.

In April, the company sold yen-denominated bonds worth 272 billion yen, or $1.7 billion. Berkshire uses the proceeds from such borrowing to hedge its investments in Japanese stocks against currency fluctuations.

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