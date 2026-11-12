Shares of AI chipmaker Cerebras rose 13% in after-hours trading after the release of its quarterly results and the announcement of a deal with Microsoft. The company reported revenue that exceeded market expectations and provided guidance for the fourth quarter, CNBC reports.

Revenue exceeds expectations

Cerebras’ core revenue in the third quarter totaled $230.9 million, compared with the $214.7 million expected by analysts surveyed by LSEG. According to the company, the figure rose 70% from $135.7 million. At the same time, Cerebras reported a loss of 67 cents per share; CNBC notes that comparing this figure with the expected loss of 14 cents is not currently straightforward.

Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman told CNBC that the company sees opportunities in selling hardware due to long delivery times and the higher cost of graphics processing units. Cerebras is seeking to compete with Nvidia in the AI chip market.

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Microsoft deal and outlook

According to Feldman, Microsoft signed an agreement with Cerebras in October, and the company expects the first revenue from it in the first quarter of 2027. Cerebras has also entered into agreements with other major cloud providers, Amazon and Oracle.

For the fourth quarter, Cerebras forecasts core revenue of $310 million to $330 million and a gross margin of 47% to 49%. The LSEG consensus forecast projected revenue of $271 million and a margin of 42.1%. The company also expects its revenue to triple in 2027, to approximately $2.85 billion, while analysts surveyed by LSEG projected $2.92 billion.

Despite the post-report rise, Cerebras shares have lost about 47% of their value since their Nasdaq debut in May.

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