Shares of French biotechnology company Abivax rose 10% on Monday morning after it rejected short seller Scorpion Capital’s allegations regarding the experimental drug obefazimod. Earlier, the company’s Paris-listed shares had fallen 17% after the publication of Scorpion Capital’s report, CNBC reports.

Short seller’s claims

Scorpion Capital claims that laboratory tests it commissioned allegedly indicate that obefazimod may work through nonspecific toxic effects on cells rather than through the targeted biological mechanism stated by Abivax. The short seller also reported concerns about catalytic phototoxicity, a process in which a light-absorbing molecule triggers potentially harmful chemical reactions.

Scorpion Capital suggested a possible link between the drug’s properties and skin cancer cases reported during phase three trials. In addition, the company questioned the reliability of the scientific research underlying the drug’s development.

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Abivax’s response and trials

After the market close, Abivax said that Scorpion Capital’s report contains numerous factually inaccurate and misleading statements, assumptions, and conclusions. Obefazimod is the company’s only drug; in a late-stage clinical trial, it demonstrated benefit for patients with ulcerative colitis.

Abivax plans to submit an application for approval of the drug to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year. The company expects the potential launch of obefazimod on the U.S. market in 2027. The drug is also being tested in a mid-stage study for the treatment of Crohn’s disease.

In June, investors reacted to reports of cancer cases among participants in the late-stage obefazimod trial for patients with ulcerative colitis. In the second part of the data from the same trial, Abivax said that the rate of malignancies was in line with expected levels.

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