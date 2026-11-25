Shares of Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group fell 10% on Wednesday amid a sell-off in Asian technology companies linked to artificial intelligence. Investors were alarmed by renewed concerns over AI investments following an overnight decline in the technology sector on Wall Street, CNBC reports.

Decline of Japanese chipmakers

Companies connected to the global AI supply chain suffered the biggest losses in Japan. Chip testing equipment manufacturer Advantest, which supplies Nvidia, fell 12.26%.

Tokyo Electron, which supplies chipmaking equipment to Nvidia partner TSMC, lost 10.9%. Semiconductor inspection equipment maker Lasertec declined 10.15%, Disco Corporation shares fell 9.41%, and Renesas Electronics dropped 10%.

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Decline in South Korea

The sell-off also affected South Korean technology companies. Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, key suppliers of high-speed memory chips for AI accelerators, fell by more than 7%.

Among other companies in South Korea's technology sector, LG Innotek lost 6.15% and LG Display declined 4.09%. The decline in Asia followed a drop in U.S. technology stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite partially giving back the previous session's gains.

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