Shares of Japan’s SoftBank Group fell 16.16% on Friday amid a broad sell-off in technology companies across Asia following the Wall Street debut of artificial intelligence startup Anthropic. CNBC reports.

Investors assess AI bets

SoftBank is one of the largest investors in OpenAI, Anthropic’s competitor. The Japanese company has invested a total of $64.6 billion in the developer of ChatGPT.

According to CNBC, the decline in SoftBank’s share price reflects investor concerns over the company’s substantial bets on artificial intelligence and, in particular, its significant exposure to OpenAI. Markets are assessing whether major investments in AI infrastructure can generate sufficient returns.

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Chipmakers decline

The sell-off also affected Japanese semiconductor manufacturers. Shares of Tokyo Electron lost 7.19%, Lasertec fell 6.75%, and Renesas Electronics declined 6.71%. The previous day, Nvidia shares in the United States dropped by 2.9%.

In South Korea, shares of Nvidia suppliers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics declined by 6% and 4.7%, respectively. The country’s main stock market index, Kospi, fell by 3.66%. The Nasdaq Composite technology index in the United States lost more than 2% the previous day.

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