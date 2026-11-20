Shares of cybersecurity company Zscaler rose 20% in after-hours trading on Friday after Bloomberg reported that CrowdStrike is in talks to acquire Zscaler. CNBC reports on the market reaction.

Acquisition talks

Bloomberg reported that CrowdStrike is discussing the acquisition of Zscaler. CrowdStrike declined to comment on the information, while Zscaler did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment immediately after publication.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Market reaction

CNBC’s quote block for Zscaler shares showed an increase of 17.82%, or $34.72. CrowdStrike shares, meanwhile, were down 10.11%, or $23.20. These figures were cited in the CNBC article at the time of publication.

CrowdStrike and its competitors have made a number of acquisitions in recent months to strengthen their cybersecurity offerings amid the development of artificial intelligence. CNBC notes that such deals have become more active in the industry in recent months.

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