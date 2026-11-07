In the United States, Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares rose more than 5% over the week, while the S&P 500 index lost nearly 2.7%. Thanks to three new record closes, the Class B shares have outperformed the benchmark by 5.8 percentage points year to date, CNBC reports.

Capital flows out of technology stocks

A month ago, Berkshire Hathaway shares were trailing the S&P 500 by 13.6 percentage points year to date. CNBC notes that investors shifted funds from falling technology stocks to the traditional conglomerate, which has relatively limited exposure to artificial intelligence. Investors fear that massive spending on data centers may not pay off.

Two weeks ago, Berkshire shares fully recovered from an approximately 15% decline recorded over the three months after Warren Buffett announced at the 2025 shareholder meeting that he intended to step down as chief executive officer at the end of that year. The company’s shares are now 6% above the record closing levels reached before that announcement on May 3, 2025.

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Berkshire investment performance

The value of Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Alphabet stood at $37.8 billion as of June 30 and was the third-largest position in its equity portfolio. After Class A and Class C shares fell by approximately 20%, the value of this stake declined to $30.2 billion, and the position itself dropped to fourth place behind Coca-Cola, valued at $38.3 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway’s disclosure of its purchase of an additional $27 million in Sirius XM shares likely contributed to a further rise in the satellite radio company’s stock. Berkshire bought more than 924,000 shares at an average price of $29.10. On Thursday, Sirius XM shares reached a 52-week intraday high of $33.76; since the publication of its quarterly report, they have risen by 18.6%, and by 62% year to date.

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