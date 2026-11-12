Nvidia shares fell 7.8% in US premarket trading on November 12 amid reports that the board of directors is deciding whether to remove chief executive Jensen Huang. As Channel NewsAsia reports, this could have pushed the chipmaker’s market value below $4 trillion for the first time since July 2025.

Pressure on the AI sector

Nvidia is one of the key participants in artificial intelligence infrastructure and finances projects related to the use of its chips. This model has drawn attention amid concerns over circular financing. According to the outlet, shares of companies linked to AI are also under pressure due to concerns about industry funding and the possible tightening of regulations on data center construction.

Since the board of directors announced on Sunday an investigation into Huang’s relationship with businesswoman Alice Huang, Nvidia has lost about $300 billion in market value. Reports of the possible removal of the company’s head remained reports at the time of publication, rather than a confirmed decision by the board of directors.

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Performance of other companies

Shares of Nvidia-backed CoreWeave fell 6% after rising more than 27% in the previous session. IREN and Applied Digital also traded lower, while Nebius shares lost 10.7% after the release of third-quarter results.

Micron Technology shares declined 3.4%, Sandisk fell 5.1%, and Western Digital dropped 3.2%. Shares of Lumentum, Coherent and Dell decreased by 3.3–4.1%. At the same time, shares of Nvidia competitors AMD and Broadcom rose 1.7% and 0.8%, respectively. Markets in Japan and South Korea ended trading down nearly 0.7%, while technology stocks in Europe lost about 1%.

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