In the United States, Nvidia shares fell nearly 8% on Tuesday amid questions from US lawmakers about President Donald Trump’s role in bringing Jensen Huang back as chief executive. Part of the company’s increase in value following the announcement of the executive’s reinstatement was erased during volatile trading, BBC News reports. At the same time, the stock remained above Friday’s closing level, before reports of Huang’s return.

Return of the chief executive

Nvidia’s board of directors reinstated Huang on Monday, less than two weeks after his forced resignation. It followed reports of extramarital relationships; one of these relationships was with a person suspected of spying for China.

Trump said he played a significant role in reinstating the 63-year-old executive. According to him, he spoke with Nvidia directors and persuaded them to bring Huang back. The president also told CNBC that board members had sought assurances regarding the national security threat, which were provided in light of information available to the authorities.

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Congressional questions and market reaction

Nvidia’s board said it had taken into account the positions of representatives at the highest levels of the US government and was convinced that reinstating Huang posed no national security risk. Board chair Harvey Jones called the decision one that served the interests of the company’s shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Next week, Huang is due to testify before the US Congress, where he will be questioned about his connection to Alice Huang, who is suspected of spying for China. Alice Huang is not related to Nvidia’s chief executive. The US Department of Commerce is preparing to blacklist Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer whose chief executive was Alice Huang. China denies the espionage allegations.

The decline also affected other microchip makers: AMD shares fell by more than 10%, while Broadcom and Marvell Technology securities also declined. Investors are assessing the risks of possible regulation by newly elected Democrats, as well as the prospects for returns on large-scale investments in artificial intelligence. Over the past six months, Nvidia shares have lost nearly 30% of their value.

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