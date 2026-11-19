Nvidia shares in New York fell 2.9% on November 18 despite the chipmaker’s strong quarterly report. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the decline in quotations occurred amid a broader drop across most US, European and Asian stock markets.

Nvidia’s financial results

The company said its third-quarter revenue doubled and exceeded $115 billion. Net profit amounted to $65.3 billion. Nvidia also raised its forecast and expects revenue to grow by 75% next year.

Saxo’s chief investment strategist Charu Chanana said Nvidia’s strong results gave the company’s management time and confirmed demand for infrastructure for the broader artificial intelligence segment. At the same time, she said that further market dynamics will increasingly depend on companies’ ability to turn this demand into sustainable profit.

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Expectations for Anthropic’s IPO

Investors were also preparing for the initial public offering of AI developer Anthropic, scheduled for November 19. According to the publication, the five-year-old startup could raise at least $65 billion from the IPO. Analysts suggested that some market participants were reducing positions in other assets to free up funds to buy Anthropic shares.

In the currency market, the dollar continued to strengthen against major currencies. This was linked to expectations that the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates next month and possibly once more at the beginning of next year.

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