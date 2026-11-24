In the United States, shares of Claude developer Anthropic fell below the initial offering price of $83 in premarket trading on Tuesday, November 24. The shares were down 5.8% and traded at $82.59, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Decline after debut

Anthropic debuted on Nasdaq on November 19. At the opening of trading, its shares were priced at $111.50, 34% above the IPO price. The company’s fully diluted valuation briefly exceeded $2 trillion at that time.

After the debut, the stock came under pressure from a broader sell-off in technology shares. Last week, the S&P 500 and Dow indices ended trading at levels confirming a correction, while Nvidia recorded its largest weekly decline since 2008.

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Largest IPO

The company raised $93.5 billion in the largest initial public offering in history after underwriters exercised their option to purchase additional shares. This exceeded the result of SpaceX’s listing, which raised $85.7 billion in June.

As the first company in advanced artificial intelligence to go public, Anthropic is viewed as an indicator of the situation in the sector. The decline in its shares heightened concerns about high valuations of AI companies and substantial spending on computing infrastructure amid rising interest rates.

At the same time, index rebalancing tracker Intropic estimates that passive funds may purchase up to 30% of the offered shares by the end of the year. MSCI plans to include Anthropic in its global standard indices after the close of trading on November 30.

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