Shares of US companies linked to artificial intelligence fell sharply again on Friday. According to Channel NewsAsia, which cited Reuters, investors grew concerned about financing in the sector after reports of the sudden resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The Nasdaq-100 index was down 2.2% during trading. If such losses had persisted until the market close, its market value could have declined by nearly $870 billion. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was down 6%, equivalent to a potential reduction in the market value of the index’s companies of more than $670 billion.

Decline in cloud companies

Shares of Nvidia-backed cloud companies CoreWeave and Nebius Group fell by 10.8% and 12.1%, respectively. According to CNA, this extended their sharp decline the previous day, when Huang resigned amid disclosures about his extramarital relationships.

Under Huang’s leadership, Nvidia financed infrastructure built around its chips. This strategy supported demand, but also raised questions about possible circular financing flows between the chipmaker and its customers.

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British cloud provider Nscale, also backed by Nvidia, amended its IPO prospectus. The company said it expects a net loss of $1.7 billion for the nine months ended September 30, compared with $433.3 million a year earlier.

Decline in the technology sector

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices fell by 10.2%, Broadcom by 6.7%, and Micron Technology by 5.6%. Securities of Western Digital and Sandisk lost 7.7% and 9.3%, respectively. Producers of photonic products Lumentum and Coherent, as well as AI server manufacturers Dell and HPE, declined by 6.2% to 10.7%.

Shares of Oracle, Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Microsoft fell by 0.1% to 3.6%, while Meta Platforms shares rose by 1.3%. Nvidia is due to publish its quarterly report next week, while AI laboratory Anthropic expects to make its public market debut. These events may affect investor sentiment toward the AI sector.

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