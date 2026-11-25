In the United States, shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence continued to fall in premarket trading on Wednesday. Investors were assessing the rapid rise in spending on AI infrastructure and the potential returns on these investments, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The market is reacting increasingly harshly to the results of companies in this sector: investors are punishing them for failing to meet expectations, while beating forecasts and improving outlooks no longer always support share prices. One reason cited is concern over large and rising infrastructure expenditures, which are often financed through borrowing, as well as uncertainty about the profitability of such investments.

Decline in shares of server and chip manufacturers

Dell Technologies shares fell 7.2%, although the server manufacturer raised its annual revenue and profit forecast for the third time this year and approved an additional $25 billion share buyback. Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said investors are more concerned about the large and steadily growing costs of building out AI, so strong financial results and forecasts no longer improve market sentiment.

HPE shares fell 16.3% on Tuesday after the company raised its annual revenue forecast. On Wednesday, its shares declined 5.2%, while Super Micro shares dropped 3.6%. Shares of AI semiconductor maker Ambarella, whose market value stands at $2 billion, lost 36% after it forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations. Nvidia shares fell 4.6%, extending a 6% decline the previous day.

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Shares of Claude developer Anthropic fell 5.6% and traded significantly below the $83 IPO price several days after the company debuted on Nasdaq.

Pressure from debt financing for data centers

AI cloud computing providers that lease specialized computing capacity have been under pressure since October due to concerns about the debt used to finance their rapid expansion. The Democrats' victory in this month's midterm elections also heightened investor concerns, as they assess the risk of a slowdown in data center development due to tighter AI regulation and additional obstacles to construction.

Nvidia-backed CoreWeave and Nebius Group each lost about 6%, while IREN, Applied Digital and Core Scientific fell by more than 4%. The yield on CoreWeave bonds maturing in 2031 rose to nearly 18% as the securities' prices approached record lows. At the same time, the cost of insuring against technology company defaults increased: five-year credit default swaps for Oracle, Alphabet, SpaceX and CoreWeave reached record levels. Shares of Oracle, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft declined by 1.4% to 4.3%.

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