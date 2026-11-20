In the United States, shares of artificial intelligence developer Anthropic were worth about $86 on the second day of trading, down approximately 11% from the start of trading. This is only $3 above the initial offering price of $83 per share, Fortune reports.

Loss of most of the initial gains

On the first day of trading, November 19, Anthropic shares opened at $111.50, 34% above the IPO price. During the session, they reached an intraday high of $115.10, but later declined and closed at $97.17, 17% above the offering price.

On the second day of trading, the shares were valued approximately 25% below the high of the debut session. During the initial surge, the company’s market capitalization briefly exceeded $2 trillion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Offering parameters

During the IPO, Anthropic raised about $81.3 billion from the sale of shares and also completed a $26 billion private placement. Investor demand made it possible to set the IPO price above the initially expected range of $70–78 per share.

At an IPO price of $83, Anthropic’s market value was estimated at approximately $1.5 trillion. The decline in the share price came amid weakness in technology stocks, as investors reassessed the value of companies in the sector.

Read us on