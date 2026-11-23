Shares of AI lab Anthropic and chipmaker Nvidia rose in U.S. premarket trading on Monday after a week of sharp declines in technology stocks. As of 4:08 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, Anthropic shares had gained 3.58% and Nvidia shares 8.54%, according to CNBC.

Trading after Anthropic’s IPO

Monday was set to be Anthropic’s third trading day after its initial public offering, which took place on Thursday. During the IPO, the company raised a record $93.5 billion, as well as another $26 billion from technology giants that bought shares at the offering price.

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On its debut day, Anthropic shares rose 17%. Trading on Friday ended with the shares down 8.5%.

Nasdaq decline

Over the past week, the Nasdaq index fell 10%. It was the index’s worst week since the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

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