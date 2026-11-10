In Japan, shares of investment technology giant SoftBank Group rose 12% on Tuesday amid a broad increase in technology company valuations across Asia. The market reacted to the rebound on Wall Street the previous day, where buying of semiconductor-sector stocks resumed.

Chipmakers rise

In South Korea, shares of chipmaker SK Hynix gained 8.01%, Samsung Electronics rose 5.32%, and Samsung SDI advanced 6.27%. In Japan, in addition to SoftBank, shares of chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest increased by 5.41%.

Shares of semiconductor equipment makers Tokyo Electron, Lasertec and Disco added 5.88%, 6.34% and 6.95%, respectively.

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Impact of the U.S. market

As CNBC reports, the sharp decline in oil prices also contributed to improving investor sentiment. The rise in Asia came after the recovery of the U.S. technology sector, which experienced a significant sell-off last week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 2.74% the previous day. The S&P 500 gained 2.35%, marking its best day since April 8.

Reasons for the previous decline

The previous decline in global technology stocks was linked to investor concerns that a sweeping Democratic victory in the U.S. midterm elections could lead to stricter restrictions on the development of data centers. Investors feared that such restrictions could affect demand for chips and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

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