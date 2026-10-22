In Busan, South Korea, a shark nicknamed Bukangi has returned to the canal where it had stayed for about a month. This happened the day after South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said the animal had been moved from the canal into the open harbor, BBC News reports.

The shark is once again near the canal

According to local media reports, Bukangi swam back to the mouth of the canal, apparently breaking through a barrier installed by the authorities. A new operation to relocate the shark is scheduled for Thursday.

On Wednesday, rescuers spent more than eight hours carefully guiding the three-meter shark with a net toward open water in the harbor. This was at least the third attempt to remove Bukangi from the canal: two previous operations involving nets had failed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A tourist attraction and concerns over the animal’s condition

The shark was spotted in the canal in the southeastern port city of Busan last month. It became a local sensation and attracted more than 1.6 million visitors during its stay there. The city effectively viewed it as an unofficial symbol, and its popularity supported Busan’s tourism industry.

At the same time, authorities were concerned about the animal’s condition: the shark appeared to be injured and was not eating. Videos circulated on social media in which Bukangi appeared to have a bloodied snout. There were also concerns that falling water temperatures would weaken it further.

Experts suggest that unusually warm water and a large number of fish may have attracted the shark to the canal. They also note that more sharks may appear near Busan because of the annual warming of the sea.

Read us on