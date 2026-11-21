Al-Ahli defeated Al-Nassr 3-1 in Jeddah in a rescheduled Saudi Pro League match. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 15th minute, but his team suffered defeat. As The National reports, the game was rescheduled after it had initially been postponed in October.

Ronaldo's goal and missed penalty

The Portuguese Al-Nassr forward scored with a volley into the far corner after a pass from Joao Felix. The goal was the 986th of 41-year-old Ronaldo's career and his 10th in all competitions for the club this season.

Four minutes after Ronaldo's goal, he had an opportunity to score a brace: a penalty was awarded after a foul on Nawaf Al-Boushaili. However, the forward hit the post. It was his second missed penalty this season and the first time in his career that he had failed to score two penalties in a row.

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Al-Ahli score three times

At the end of the first half, Brazilian midfielder Galeno equalized with a long-range strike. In the 71st minute, English forward Ivan Toney converted a penalty and scored his 14th goal of the season. Four minutes later, Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez extended Al-Ahli's advantage.

After the defeat, Al-Nassr remained third in the table, two points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand. Al-Ahli moved up to fourth place and trail Al-Nassr by four points.

Al-Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou said his team started the match well and, in his opinion, deserved to win. Sadio Mane missed the game with the club's permission because his wife gave birth to their second child that morning.

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