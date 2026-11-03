Al Jama-ah has selected entrepreneur and former African National Congress Youth League leader Ashley Mamo as its candidate for mayor of Johannesburg in the municipal elections. Party leader Ganief Hendricks cited Mamo’s experience in community development and economic empowerment, Daily Maverick reports.

Al Jama-ah has already secured the mayoral position twice through coalition arrangements supported by larger parties, including the ANC and EFF. Thapelo Amad resigned less than three months into the role in 2023 after a dispute over a proposed multibillion investment deal. His successor, Kabelo Gwamanda, left office in August 2024 amid allegations concerning his business dealings and criticism over the quality of city services.

Proposals for the city

Mamo said Johannesburg could become one of the world’s leading cities within five years with proper political leadership. He proposes attracting investment, cutting bureaucracy and reforming the municipal procurement system so that small businesses can compete for contracts in their own communities.

His initiatives include creating special economic zones in Johannesburg’s seven regions, involving local contractors in maintenance work and speeding up the processing of title deeds for residents of informal settlements. In his first 100 days, the candidate plans to assess problems with city services, create a public dashboard with data on coalition arrangements and politicians responsible for individual policy areas, and launch an app for tracking residents’ requests.

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Statements on migration and crime

Speaking about the city centre, Mamo said it had allegedly been taken over by criminal networks, migrants and politically connected individuals who, he said, profit from the deterioration of buildings and city services. He also claimed that influential politicians protect criminals in hijacked buildings.

As an example of the danger of confronting such networks, Mamo cited the killing of security entrepreneur and artist Warrick Stock, known as DJ Warras, in December 2025. According to the source, the murder was linked to a dispute over alleged illegal rent collection, but Mamo’s broader claims of political protection in the case have not been established.

At the same time, the candidate distanced himself from the anti-migrant March and March movement, saying that its activities disproportionately target poor and vulnerable Black Africans. Mamo insists on fair enforcement of immigration law and ruled out a coalition with the DA, citing the party’s position on Israel and Palestine and its approach to the spatial legacy of apartheid.

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