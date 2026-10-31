Al Jazeera, in its program “What Is Hidden Is Greater,” showed rare archival footage featuring Mohammed Deif and other commanders of Hamas’s military wing. The channel also released documents that it says concern preparations for the October 7, 2023 attack, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Footage from tunnels

In one recording, Deif walks through a tunnel wearing a head covering and speaks with the people accompanying him. Other videos reportedly show meetings of senior Hamas commanders in tunnels before the attack, as well as their joint prayer underground.

Among those identified in the program’s footage were Deif’s deputy Marwan Issa, Mohammed Sinwar, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, Raad Saad, Ahmed Randour, and Rafa’a Salama. The program also showed Deif together with former Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh at a rocket production workshop.

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Documents on preparations for the attack

Al Jazeera also showed a recording of a conversation between Deif and Yahya Sinwar that, according to the channel, took place after Israel’s 2021 Operation Guardian of the Walls. In another segment, Deif is at a Hamas operations center, examines models of Israeli tanks, and discusses a battle plan with brigade commanders.

One of the documents is dated October 5, 2023. It was presented as an operational order that Deif allegedly signed after a six-hour staff meeting. According to Al Jazeera, it stated that the attack was to begin at 6:30. Another document, linked to a meeting of Hamas’s internal military command in February 2023, allegedly records a decision to begin preparations for the attack several months before it was carried out.

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