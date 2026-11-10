An Al Jazeera investigation said that Israeli soldiers in civilian clothes joined attacks by armed groups of Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. According to Anadolu Agency, the investigation linked the deaths of 14 Palestinians to settlers who served in the army or were seen in military uniform during attacks.

Soldiers in civilian clothes

According to Al Jazeera, the participation of soldiers in attacks on Palestinian villages while wearing civilian clothes made it more difficult to distinguish them among armed settlers. The investigation also released images showing another Israeli soldier in civilian clothes attacking Palestinian olive pickers in the Nablus governorate.

In one episode, the investigation linked the death of a Palestinian in a shooting on agricultural land in the Hebron governorate to a soldier in civilian clothes. According to Al Jazeera, this person was an activist in Israeli settler groups and was under US sanctions in 2024, but the restrictions were later lifted. The person's name was not disclosed in the report.

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Hagmar units and attacks

The investigation also focused on the Hagmar regional defense units of the Israeli army, which recruit settlers as reservists. According to it, the number of these units has increased sixfold since 2023, and their role has shifted from guarding settlements to directly supporting attacks on Palestinian communities.

Citing informed sources, Al Jazeera said that military service gives settlers access to sensitive information about Palestinians, licensed weapons, and regular military training. The Palestinian Commission against the Wall and Settlements recorded 1,369 settler attacks in October. From October 2023 to June 2026, it documented 12,506 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 52 Palestinians and 890 fires on property and agricultural land.

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