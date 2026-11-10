Displaced Alawites in Syria have said that UN humanitarian aid intended for people affected by violence on the country’s coast is allegedly ending up with armed groups that, they say, were involved in attacks on the community. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing several displaced families.

Complaints from displaced families

A source identified as R. told the publication that after being displaced from Latakia, her family settled with two other families in a two-room apartment in a rural area of Hama province. According to her, a community leader advised them to register at an SARC center to receive mattresses and blankets.

The woman claims that at the center, armed groups and people in uniforms of Syria’s General Security Service accused her family of ties to the former regime and refused them assistance. She denied any involvement of her family with the Assad regime. According to R., she and her neighbors saw their names on recipient lists being replaced with the names of representatives of local groups or relatives of SARC employees.

R. said that her family repeatedly filed complaints with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. The agency said it had no information about specific complaints but advised reporting possible violations to the UNHCR Office of the Inspector General.

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UNHCR position

A UNHCR representative stressed that non-food assistance in Syria is distributed according to assessed humanitarian needs and established criteria, without distinction based on religious, ethnic, or other grounds. According to the representative, aid was delivered to various communities in Latakia and Tartus, including internally displaced persons, returnees, and families affected by emergencies.

The agency also said that recipient lists are checked for duplication and that the distribution process is monitored through field visits and recipient feedback. Observations identified during these procedures are additionally reviewed for compliance with humanitarian principles, UNHCR said.

Accounts of violence

Another source identified as T. told the publication that he was wounded in the leg while fleeing during attacks in Jableh, Latakia. He also claims that humanitarian aid brought to his area was taken away after delegations left by the same groups that attacked local residents. According to him, his uncle was killed while trying to receive aid in the city.

In March 2025, about 1,400 people, mostly Alawite civilians, were killed during mass killings in Syria’s coastal areas. A UN investigative team concluded that war crimes were likely committed by members of the transitional government’s forces and other parties.

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