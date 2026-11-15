Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in the Philippines, apologised for a private conversation with Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen that was captured by a live microphone before a meeting at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey. He delivered the apology on Sunday during a visit to the Australian warship HMAS Stalwart, The Guardian reports.

Conversation before the meeting

Before a meeting with business representatives in Antalya, Albanese and Bowen discussed which pocket was better for carrying a mobile phone. The prime minister told the minister that the phone should be kept away from the heart, as it could affect heart rhythm.

Bowen joked about the device’s possible radioactivity and later said he was more concerned about not putting the phone in his trouser pocket. In response, Albanese used a vulgar word referring to the male sexual organ, and Bowen agreed that this might be more important than the heart.

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Politicians’ reactions

Albanese described the dialogue as a light-hearted joke between two friends and said that nobody was harmed and the conversation contained no criticism of anyone. Earlier, a representative of the prime minister also described the recording as a joke during a break between meetings.

Opposition Coalition representative James Paterson criticised the remarks, saying that such a conversation could harm perceptions of Australia on the international stage. Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth dismissed the criticism, stressing that it was a private joke between meetings and that there were more important issues to discuss.

Albanese is in the Philippines to attend the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and diplomatic meetings, including with US President Donald Trump. On Sunday, he was also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

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