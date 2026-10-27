Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged a swift government response to threats to the safety of parliamentarians and their office staff. Among the options being considered by the authorities are panic buttons in MPs’ electorate offices, which could be used to notify law enforcement of incidents.

As The Guardian reports, Albanese made the statement at a meeting of the Labor Party’s parliamentary caucus. He said MPs had been forced to put up with threats for too long and that the government needed to do more to protect them and ensure the safety of their staff.

Security measures for offices and homes

According to the publication, the government is considering a number of possible changes: strengthening protection for electorate offices, improving communication with the federal police, and providing resources for the security of MPs’ private homes, including surveillance cameras and lighting. Labor also plans to speed up a review of security at Commonwealth workplaces, and recommendations on protection and security are expected to be prepared soon.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told party colleagues that the government was also examining security at polling stations during elections. Opposition leader Angus Taylor told Coalition MPs that discussions with the government on personal safety were ongoing, but did not name any specific proposals.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fatima Payman’s statement

Security issues have been discussed more actively following the alleged attack on Indi electorate MP Helen Haines last week. Parliamentarians from different political forces said additional protection for offices was needed amid threats and violence against their staff. They also reported abuse and threats, including death and rape threats, online and offline.

Senator Fatima Payman, who left the Labor Party in 2024 and became an independent, criticized her former party colleagues over a lack of staff in her office. According to her, her employees are exhausted. According to an internal document submitted at a Senate hearing, Payman has no advisers, while 16 independent MPs and senators collectively have 30 advisers.

Payman also said that the number of death threats and hateful comments had increased significantly after she left the Labor Party. She said that last year her chief of staff opened a mail item containing human feces, after which biosecurity specialists were called to the scene.

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