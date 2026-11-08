Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the sale of Victoria Barracks in Sydney had been cancelled and that the complex in the Paddington area would remain in state ownership. The decision was made after widespread criticism of plans to sell the historic site, ABC News Australia reports.

Four sites will be transferred to the Department of Finance

Victoria Barracks in Sydney, along with Victoria Barracks in Melbourne, Fort Queenscliff and RAAF Williams Point Cook base, will be transferred from the defence department to the Department of Finance. Albanese said that the Sydney complex holds a special place in the country’s history and will remain in state ownership.

According to the prime minister, the program is intended to create opportunities to open historic defence sites and buildings to the public and honour national history.

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Sale plans sparked political criticism

Sydney’s Victoria Barracks, which has a 166-year history, was among 67 defence sites planned for sale following an independent property audit in February. The sale program was intended to raise $1.8 billion for the government.

The initiative was criticised by the Coalition, the Greens, independent MPs and the One Nation party. Former Prime Minister John Howard, who joined the protest against the sale, accused the government of indifference toward national and military history.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said that personnel would be relocated from these sites and the areas would be opened to visitors. Finance Minister Katy Gallagher noted that the historical heritage of each of the four sites is protected by law, and that state ownership should help preserve it for future generations.

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