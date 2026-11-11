Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at the COP31 leaders’ summit in Antalya, Türkiye, that the UN climate change conference must deliver practical results. Türkiye is hosting COP31, while Australia is chairing the negotiation process, Anadolu Agency reports.

Investment and clean energy

According to Albanese, cooperation among states should promote investment in clean energy technologies, accelerate electrification, drive more active action on oceans, and mobilize climate finance for the countries that need it most. He stressed the need to secure a future with clean, reliable and affordable energy, alongside strong economies.

The Australian prime minister noted that before the Paris Agreement, the world was heading toward approximately four degrees of warming. Current estimates, he said, point to a trajectory of around 2.6 degrees, while the global target is 1.5 degrees. Albanese acknowledged that this threshold will likely be exceeded, but stressed the importance of every fraction of a degree of warming that can be avoided.

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Support for Pacific countries

Albanese also drew attention to climate challenges facing Pacific countries. He said the most vulnerable countries need capital and recalled the creation last year, together with other Pacific nations, of the Pacific Resilience Facility — a regional climate finance mechanism led by Pacific countries.

Before Albanese’s speech, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the creation of a new Climate Justice Compact based on shared responsibility. The Australian prime minister also said that the Paris Agreement had shifted the direction of global financial flows toward cleaner energy and called for climate commitments to be turned into concrete action.

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