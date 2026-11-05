Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese failed to reach an agreement with the British side on tightening rules for travellers from the United Kingdom during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda. The Australian government seeks to reduce net overseas migration and links the near doubling in the number of British backpackers to significant pressure, ABC News Australia reports.

Albanese seeks to amend provisions of the free trade agreement concluded under the government of Scott Morrison. It exempted British travellers from the requirement to work in regional and rural areas of Australia. The prime minister called the talks with the British side “very constructive” and said officials would continue to explore possible options.

The statements issued after the meeting did not specify any concrete agreements on this issue. The British statement mentioned only the importance of ensuring opportunities for young people at home and abroad, while the Australian release did not address the topic.

Rate increases

Albanese’s trip coincided with the fifth interest rate increase since the start of the year by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Rates reached their highest level in 18 years. The prime minister answered questions about the economic situation while abroad and said engagement with the international community was part of strengthening the Australian economy.

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Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock said the decision to raise the rate was linked to domestic pressure on the economy’s productive capacity. She also said the oil shock caused by the war in the Middle East was one of the factors behind inflation.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers faces calls to cut government spending ahead of an update to the mid-year economic and fiscal outlook. Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said the government was looking for savings in all areas.

Lawsuit over social media laws

In Canberra, the High Court began hearing a lawsuit by Reddit and the rights group Digital Freedom Project against the government’s social media laws. The plaintiffs argue that the restrictions are unconstitutional because they exclude young people from civic participation.

Since the laws took effect in December, nearly 5 million social media accounts have been blocked. Next week, the Senate is due to begin an inquiry into the government’s digital duty of care laws for user safety.

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