Filipino tennis player Alexandra Eala defeated Greece's Maria Sakkari in the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Hong Kong, China. The match ended 7:5, 3:6, 6:4. The victory sent Eala into the final, Interia Sport reports.

Match progress

Sakkari made a poor start to the first set, failing to win a single point in the first two games. The Greek player later levelled the course of the match, but Eala was more effective at the end of the set and won it 7:5.

In the second set, Sakkari took a 3:0 lead. At 5:3, Eala had two break points but failed to convert them. The Greek player took advantage of her second opportunity to close out the set and levelled the match at 6:3.

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In the deciding set, Eala won the first three games and later led 4:1. Sakkari managed to fight back to 4:4, but the Filipino athlete won the next two games at the end and closed out the match.

Opponent in the final

Eala, who was seeded second in the tournament, will face Claire Liu in the final. In the other semifinal, Liu defeated qualifier Alexandra Shubladze.

Sakkari was seeded fourth in Hong Kong. She reached the semifinals after victories over Carol Young Su Lee, Maya Joint and Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

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