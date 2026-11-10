Czech astronaut Aleš Svoboda has completed the basic training of the European Space Agency’s reserve astronaut corps and is preparing for a mission to the International Space Station. The training provided him with the general knowledge needed to work on the ISS, Radio Prague reports.

Military pilot experience

Belgian astronaut Frank De Winne, a veteran of two space missions and former head of the European Astronaut Centre, took part in Svoboda’s selection process. He is now ESA’s programme manager for the ISS and Terrae Novae.

According to De Winne, Svoboda’s experience as a military pilot was an advantage. Spaceflight requires the ability to work with complex equipment, process information quickly and follow procedures under pressure.

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At the same time, De Winne stressed that pilot experience is not a mandatory requirement for selection. ESA also recruits scientists and doctors with practical experience in their fields. Among the important qualities of candidates, he named professional achievements, ambition, the ability to learn and teamwork skills.

Preparation for the mission

The next stage for Svoboda is expected to be specialized training for a specific mission. It involves studying the planned experiments, preparing for a flight on a designated spacecraft and clarifying the astronaut’s role on board.

De Winne advised Svoboda to focus on training and the upcoming mission despite public interest and interview requests. He also emphasized that spaceflights are supported by a large team of scientists, engineers, technicians and other specialists, while the astronaut represents their collective work in space.

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