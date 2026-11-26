The Gavi vaccine alliance has signed an advance purchase agreement for up to 1.5 million doses of a candidate vaccine against Bundibugyo Ebola. The doses may become available to affected populations provided the drug’s clinical trials are successfully completed and the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.

As Health Policy Watch reports, Gavi, the Serum Institute of India and Serum Life Sciences signed the agreement this week. It concerns the ChAdOx1 BDBV drug, developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India.

Clinical trials

The World Health Organization has approved ChAdOx1 BDBV for Phase II/III clinical trials during the current outbreak. Along with it, the WHO recommended another candidate vaccine for testing: Moderna’s mRNA-1469.

The study provides for a ring vaccination strategy: vaccinations are to be given to people who had contact with patients who fell ill with or died from Bundibugyo Ebola. Trial results are expected in early 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the publication, the outbreak is concentrated in Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since it began, more than 12,000 people have been infected and more than 5,900 have died.

Funding and production

The purchase will be financed through Gavi’s First Response Fund, created during the mpox outbreak to fund responses to outbreaks and pandemics. The fund was supported by the United States, Japan, Italy, Germany, Norway and France.

The Serum Institute of India has already produced drug substance for more than 500,000 doses of the candidate vaccine. This is expected to speed up access to the drug in the event of positive trial results, regulatory approval and a WHO recommendation.

Read us on