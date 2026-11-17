Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated American Frances Tiafoe 6:2, 6:2 in the opening match of the ATP Finals season-ending tournament in Turin. The match lasted just over an hour, and Alcaraz’s winning streak reached 10 matches, Sky Sports reports.

Alcaraz’s advantage from the start of the match

The world No. 3 took a 4:0 lead in the first set and confidently claimed the set. Alcaraz won 93% of points on his first serve and every point on his second serve throughout the opening set.

For Tiafoe, who is ranked eighth in the world, this was his debut match at the ATP Finals. In the second set, the American had three break points at 2:3 but failed to convert them. After that, Alcaraz held serve, secured another break and closed out the match.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fight for a third consecutive title

Alcaraz is aiming to win his third tournament in a row after titles in Vienna and Paris. He is also seeking to win the season-ending tournament trophy for the first time: last year, the Spaniard lost the final in Turin to Jannik Sinner.

After an almost five-month break due to a wrist injury, Alcaraz returned to the tour at the US Open and has won three titles since then. The tennis player said he feels the best he has ever felt at the end of a season and has plenty of energy and ambition.

In the other group match, Daniil Medvedev defeated Italy’s Flavio Cobolli 7:6 (7:4), 6:3. Medvedev’s next opponent on Wednesday will be Alcaraz, while Cobolli will play Tiafoe.

Read us on