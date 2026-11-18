Regular alcohol consumption reduced the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy with anti-PD-1 antibodies by approximately 50% in mouse models of lung and bladder cancer. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study published in the journal Science Signaling.

Results of experiments in mice

Researchers gave mice moderate and high doses of ethanol which, according to the authors' estimate, correspond to three to six alcoholic drinks per day for a human. The animals simultaneously received anti-PD-1 antibodies, a type of immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Alcohol not only weakened the effect of the treatment but also increased the risk of tumor recurrence. The researchers linked this effect to the suppression of tumor-infiltrating T cells and memory T cells. At the same time, the activity of other T cells with the TIGIT receptor, which suppresses the immune response, increased.

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A possible direction for further research

In rodents, antibodies against TIGIT combined with anti-PD-1 therapy restored the effectiveness of treatment. This result was obtained only in mouse models and therefore requires further study.

Patient cohort data

The scientists also retrospectively analyzed data from patients with skin, lung, bladder, head and neck cancers. People who reported consuming eight or more alcoholic drinks per week had poorer survival outcomes after starting immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

The authors noted that adding alcohol consumption data to oncology databases could help assess its impact on other types of cancer therapy as well.

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